Thailand confirms 121 new COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 121 new COVID-19 infections, a senior official said on Sunday (Dec 27), up from the 103 cases reported earlier in the day.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 pandemic task force, said at a briefing that the new cases include 94 domestic transmissions and 18 in migrant workers connected to an outbreak at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, a province southwest of Bangkok.

Infections connected to this cluster have spread to 38 provinces.



A migrant worker has her temperature checked at a market in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 22, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

About 36 local infections were in Rayong province linked to a gambling den, the spokesman said.

"The numbers reflect a heavier (outbreak), but we have more knowledge and capacity," he said, adding that authorities were ready to handle the increased numbers.

Eight new cases were found in state quarantine facilities, and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine.



The number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand has jumped significantly since an outbreak was detected last week among Myanmar migrants working at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon.

Since last Sunday, more than 1,000 migrant workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with Thais working or living near the seafood market, which supplies much of the country.



Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths as of Sunday.



