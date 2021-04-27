Thailand reports another daily record of 15 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (Apr 27) reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths, another daily record in a fast-rising third wave that has prompted new shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas. The Health Ministry also reported 2,179 new daily infections.

Thailand imposed new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday in a bid to contain a new outbreak that emerged several weeks ago.

In Bangkok - where the latest outbreak has been traced back to a nightlife district - as well as 46 other provinces, wearing masks is now compulsory in public spaces. Those who flout the rule face a fine of up to 20,000 baht (US$640).

Authorities in the capital have also closed a raft of venues including cinemas, parks, gyms, swimming pools, spas and nurseries.

The new restrictions come a week after authorities ordered bars and nightclubs to close and banned restaurants from serving alcohol.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht for not wearing a face mask in public on Monday while attending a meeting at Government House to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Thailand.

In a Facebook post, Prayut said his government was pushing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines and attached a photograph of the meeting. It showed him at a table with several advisers - all of them wore face masks except the prime minister.

The photo was later removed.

In the remaining post, Prayut said that Thailand aimed to administer at least 300,000 doses per day in order to get 50 million people vaccinated within this year.

The government will also try to secure more COVID-19 vaccines with an aim to get 10 million to 15 million doses per month, he added.

