Thailand extends ban on incoming international flights until end June

BANGKOK: Thailand on Saturday (May 16) extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said, as new cases in the country dwindle.

The Civil Aviation Authority's ban extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.

The announcement comes as the country begins to relax local restrictions after reporting single-digit increases of infections from the new coronavirus this month.

Thailand has reported a total of 3,025 cases of the coronavirus and 56 fatalities. There were no new cases or deaths on Saturday.



On Sunday, the government will allow malls and department stores to re-open. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 11pm to 4am, from 10pm to 4am.



The aviation regulator first introduced the suspension of international flights in April in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

