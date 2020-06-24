Thailand reports one new imported COVID-19 case, marks 30 days with no local transmissions

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Jun 24) reported one new COVID-19 case detected in someone returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

The new case was a Thai national returning from the Philippines and was in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,157 infections, of which 3,026 patients have recovered.

