Thailand reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday (Apr 9), including a 74-year-old French national.
An 82-year-old Thai man also died, said a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The new cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month before the event was postponed.
Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.
