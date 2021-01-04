Thailand reports 745 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 745 new coronavirus infections and one new death on Monday (Jan 4), taking the total number of cases to 8,439 and deaths to 65 since its first case in January.

The majority of the new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, a province near Bangkok, where the current outbreak started in the middle of December, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram