Thailand reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday (Jun 11) reported no new COVID-19 infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission. All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

A government official on Wednesday said Thailand will consider a plan to reopen more businesses and establishments from as early as Jun 15.

The government's centre for COVID-19 situation administration will consider the plan for the next phase of more "high risk" reopenings on Friday, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the centre's spokesman.

A draft of the plan currently includes schools, alcohol sales in dine-in restaurants, concerts with seating arrangements, amusement parks and playgrounds, and outdoor sports facilities, he said.

