Thailand reports record new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (Apr 12) reported 985 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily jump for a second day in a row, as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

The nation has reported a total of 33,610 coronavirus cases, while deaths remained at 97. On Sunday, the country reported 967 new COVID-19 infections.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The spike comes ahead of major national Songkran holidays, known for big street water fights that authorities have now banned for a second year due to the pandemic.

Thousands of Thais traditionally return to their home provinces during the Songkran holiday period, which officially starts on Tuesday.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and reduce gatherings to help limit the outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B117 variant first identified in Britain.

Almost 40 provinces have implemented entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for people travelling from other COVID-19 hotspots and the capital Bangkok, which appears to be the epicentre of Thailand’s latest outbreak.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram