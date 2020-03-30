Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,524

BANGKOK: Thailand saw 136 new coronavirus cases on Monday (Mar 30), raising the total number of infections to 1,524, said the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Infections in Thailand are likely to keep rising, and recently new cases have been reported more in the provinces than in the Thai capital, Bangkok, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new deaths were reported, and the overall death toll stood at seven since the outbreak began in January.



The Thai government on Friday ordered the closing down of more public facilities and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, and has extended existing closures until the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The provinces of Narathiwat and Pattani in southern Thailand are in lockdown while several other provinces have issued orders to restrict the opening and closing times of 24-hour convenience stores.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram