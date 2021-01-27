Thailand reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok on Jan 6, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Jan 27) reported 819 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total infections to 15,465.

One additional death was reported, bringing total fatalities to 76. More than 700 of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the most recent outbreak, the COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

