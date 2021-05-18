Thailand reports daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths

Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Nonthaburi province
Rescue workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a coffin containing the body of a person who died from COVID-19 to a crematorium at a temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, on May 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Tuesday (May 18) a daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths as it struggles with a third wave of infections.

The country also reported 2,473 new infections, including 680 cases among prisoners.

The new cases bring the country's total infections to 113,555 and fatalities to 649 since the pandemic started last year.

