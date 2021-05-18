Thailand reports daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Tuesday (May 18) a daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths as it struggles with a third wave of infections.

The country also reported 2,473 new infections, including 680 cases among prisoners.

The new cases bring the country's total infections to 113,555 and fatalities to 649 since the pandemic started last year.

