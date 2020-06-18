Thailand reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday (Jun 18) reported six new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from Saudi Arabia and India, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokesperson for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are now 3,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thailand, with the death toll at 58.



Thailand has eased many of its restrictions and has recorded no new local transmissions for 24 days in a row, while 2,997 patients have recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram