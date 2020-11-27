Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record 570
TOKYO: Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily 570 cases, topping the previous high of 539, the Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday (Nov 27).
It comes with a record 9,792 tests conducted, Tokyo said.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has called the COVID-19 situation in the Japanese capital "tough" and asked some businesses to shorten their hours again.
Tokyo authorities earlier this week urged shorter working hours for bars and restaurants and asked residents to stay indoors as much as possible amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Friday also announced the cancellation of an annual New Year's event that was set for Jan 2, at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members were to greet well-wishers.
"We have decided not to hold (the event) from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus," the agency said on its website on Friday.
