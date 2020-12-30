Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, look around shops at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

TOKYO: The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday (Dec 30) ahead of the New Year's holiday.

"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns from the capital.

The number of new coronavirus patients in Tokyo was 856 on Tuesday.

