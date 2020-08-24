Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases hit 1.5 month low

TOKYO: Tokyo reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Aug 24), marking the lowest single-day tally since Jul 8, data from the Metropolitan Government showed.

The cases were confirmed from about 2,900 tests, with those under 40 years old accounting for 60 per cent of new cases. Total serious cases in the Japanese capital declined by one from the previous day, to 38.

Cases have declined from peaks of above 400 seen in early August.

It was reported last week that Japan plans to ease its COVID-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas starting September, after an outcry over the emotional and economic hardship that the measures are inflicting.



Re-entry will be permitted for visa holders, including permanent residents and exchange students, on condition that they undergo coronavirus testing and quarantine for 14 days, the same policy that applies to Japanese citizens re-entering the country, NHK reported.



