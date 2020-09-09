Serum Institute says India trials of COVID-19 vaccine ongoing

BENGALURU: Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday (Sep 9) that trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.



AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We can't comment much on the UK trials," Serum Institute said in a statement, adding "as far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram