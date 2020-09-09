Serum Institute says India trials of COVID-19 vaccine ongoing

Asia

Serum Institute says India trials of COVID-19 vaccine ongoing

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against COVID-19 in Pune, India, on May 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Euan Rocha)

Bookmark

BENGALURU: Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday (Sep 9) that trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.

AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

READ: India's Serum Institute to get US$150m from Gates Foundation for COVID-19 vaccine

READ: Commentary: Making, distributing COVID-19 vaccine in good time may depend on India's manufacturing might

"We can't comment much on the UK trials," Serum Institute said in a statement, adding "as far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all".

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark