Serum Institute says India trials of COVID-19 vaccine ongoing
BENGALURU: Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday (Sep 9) that trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.
AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.
READ: India's Serum Institute to get US$150m from Gates Foundation for COVID-19 vaccine
READ: Commentary: Making, distributing COVID-19 vaccine in good time may depend on India's manufacturing might
"We can't comment much on the UK trials," Serum Institute said in a statement, adding "as far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all".
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram