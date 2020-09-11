Vatican-based Filipino cardinal tests positive for COVID-19

VATICAN CITY: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has become the highest-ranking Vatican official known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vatican said on Friday (Sep 11) that Tagle, 63, a Filipino who heads the Vatican's missionary arm, had tested positive when he arrived in Manila on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tagle, who met Pope Francis in a private audience on Aug 29, tested negative on Sep 7.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Vatican health officials were checking people who had come into contact with Tagle in recent days. He did not say if this included the 83-year-old pope, who is believed to be tested regularly.

He said Tagle did not have any symptoms and would go into quarantine in Manila.

The pope held a series of private audiences on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, he held his weekly audience before a limited crowd of about 500 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only about a dozen people have tested positive for the virus in the Vatican, and the few who were hospitalised with symptoms have recovered.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram