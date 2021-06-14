COVID-19: Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to extend social distancing curbs for 15 days

HO CHI MINH CITY: Vietnam's business hub of Ho Chi Minh City will extend social distancing measures for a further 15 days starting from Tuesday (Jun 15), amid the emergence of new COVID-19 clusters, authorities said.

Ho Chi Minh City has seen a spike in cases related to several clusters including at a factory, a residential building, hospitals and a religious mission.

"The city's current social distancing order is set to expire on Monday. However, since sources of some new infection chains have not yet been identified, the authorities have decided to extend the curb," a government statement said on Monday.

Under the order, non-essential services and businesses will remain shut, while gatherings of five or more in public areas and 20 or more indoors are not allowed and people are advised to stay at home.

Most of the city's infections have been linked to the Revival Ekklesia Mission, located in the Go Vap district, so this area will remain under stricter curbs, the statement said.

The city has logged a total of 845 infections since late April, making it the third-biggest coronavirus hotspot during the current outbreak, official data showed.



