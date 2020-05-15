Vietnam reports 24 new coronavirus cases, all imported; cases pass 300

HANOI: Vietnam reported 24 new coronavirus infections on Friday (May 15), all of which were imported cases involving Vietnamese citizens returning from Russia who were placed under quarantine on arrival, the country's health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has gone 29 days without a domestically transmitted infection and has registered a total of 312 cases, with no deaths, the ministry said.

More than 90 per cent of Vietnam's confirmed cases have recovered.



