Vietnam expands movement curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record high

HANOI: Vietnam will impose movement restrictions in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho for 14 days starting on Monday (Jul 12), the government said on Sunday, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels.

The health ministry reported 1,953 new infections on Sunday, the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 cases, and exceeding Saturday's record of 1,853.

Most of the cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.

Can Tho, the city of 1.23 million people in the far south, has reported seven infections over the past week, the government said in a statement.



Vietnam has recorded 29,816 infections in total and 116 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The country has over the past week begun imposing restrictions on movement in major cities, including the economic hub of Ho Chi Minh and the capital Hanoi.

