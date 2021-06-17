Vietnam reports record 515 new COVID-19 cases

Gilrs walks in a overpass as they wear protective masks in the street in Hanoi
People wearing face masks are seen in Hanoi on Jan 29, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Thanh Hue)

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new daily infections recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in January last year.

Vietnam has recorded 12,014 infections overall, with 61 fatalities, the health ministry said.

