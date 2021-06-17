Vietnam reports record 515 new COVID-19 cases
HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new daily infections recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in January last year.
Vietnam has recorded 12,014 infections overall, with 61 fatalities, the health ministry said.
