Vietnam reports record 7,968 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry reported 7,968 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Jul 24), a second record daily increase in a row after the 7,307 cases reported on Friday.

More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement.

After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing a renewed outbreak of COVID-19, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections.



The ministry on Friday said that it would extend a lockdown in the city until Aug 1 and impose stricter restrictions in the capital Hanoi from Saturday.

The measures include a stay-home order, a ban on gatherings larger than two people and the suspension of public transport.

The capital city on Saturday also suspended motorcycle delivery services, including by companies such as ride-hailing firms Grab and GoJek, adding to its existing restrictions.

The National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, decided to cut short its meeting in Hanoi by three days to end on Jul 28 due to the outbreak.

Vietnam has so far recorded 90,934 coronavirus infections and at least 370 deaths.

