COVID-19: Special aircraft on second Wuhan evacuation mission arrives in Malaysia

SEPANG: A special flight carrying Malaysian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The AirAsia flight, chartered specifically for the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission initiated by the Malaysian government, landed at 6.50am. The aircraft left for Wuhan from KLIA2 at 5.58pm on Tuesday.

A total of 66 individuals, including children, were brought home in the special flight, which departed Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 1.45am.

An AirAsia flight carrying Malaysians evacuated from Wuhan arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Feb 26, 2020. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The flight also carried 12 crew members, nine Malaysian government representatives and two officers from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing.

All those brought home would have to undergo health screening at the Air Disaster Unit at KLIA.

Those who show symptoms will be sent to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban. The rest will be taken to the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Nilai, which serves as a monitoring centre, and placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Children were among those on board an AirAsia flight from Wuhan, which arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Feb 26, 2020. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The first humanitarian aid mission carried out by the Malaysian government on Feb 4 took home 104 Malaysians stranded in Hubei province.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that 75 passengers were originally listed to be on the flight back to Malaysia, but nine of them could not make it due to various factors.

“Six who were already at the (Wuhan) airport could not board due to health reasons,” it said.

“One passenger withdrew, also for health reasons, without being present at the airport, another could not make the trip because of work commitments while one more individual could not leave Wuhan due to logistical issues.”

