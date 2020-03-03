COVID-19: China to send plane to Iran to pick up citizens from virus-stricken areas: Report

China airport virus passengers
A woman wears protective clothing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as she walks through Beijing Capital Airport on Feb 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker) 
BEIJING: China will send a chartered plane to Iran on the evening of Mar 3 to pick up its citizens from areas struck by the coronavirus, according to a report by Global Times, which is run by the official People's Daily newspaper.

Outside China, Iran is one of the countries that is worst affected by the epidemic.

