WHO says no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab: China

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Thursday (Apr 16) the World Health Organization has said that there was no evidence the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was created in a lab.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019.

United States President Donald Trump said that his government was trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what they know.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday that US intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.



"We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened," Trump said.

US SUSPENDS WHO FUNDING

Trump announced on Tuesday the suspension of US funding to WHO while "a review is conducted to assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

The US is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than US$400 million in 2019, roughly 15 per cent of its budget.

The decision drew immediate condemnation. American Medical Association President Patrice Harris called it "a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier" and urged Trump to reconsider.

The WHO is a UN specialised agency - an independent international body that works with the United Nations.

The WHO has been appealing for more than US$1 billion to fund operations against the pandemic. The agency needs more resources than ever as it leads the global response against the disease.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus".

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.

