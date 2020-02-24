Afghanistan confirms first COVID-19 case: Health minister

KABUL: Afghanistan's health minister said on Monday (Feb 24) the country has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul that one of three suspected cases has tested positive for the coronavirus in the western province of Herat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases have been confirmed and eight people have died.



"I ask people to try to stay at home and restrict their movements," Ferozuddin said, referring to residents of the border region.

The three suspected patients in Herat had recently returned from Iran, Dr Sayed Attaullah Sayedzai, head of the disease surveillance department at ministry of public health, said on Sunday.

Iran, which announced its first two cases last Wednesday, said it had 43 confirmed cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the city of Qom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan have imposed travel and immigration restrictions on travellers from Iran.

Kuwait and Bahrain also confirmed on Monday their first COVID-19 cases, adding that the individuals had come from Iran. Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one.

The coronavirus, which originated from China, has since spread to countries including Italy, South Korea and Singapore. The deadly COVID-19 has killed more than 2,400 people in China and infected more than 76,500.