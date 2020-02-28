327 new COVID-19 cases in mainland China, lowest since January

BEIJING: Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday (Feb 27), the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 23.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.



Advertisement

Advertisement

China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 318 new confirmed cases, down from 409 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 24.

Excluding Hubei, mainland China reported just nine new cases on Thursday, down from 24 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The provincial capital of Wuhan reported 313 confirmed cases, down from 383 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 26.

The death toll in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day.

Hubei reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, while in Wuhan, 28 people died.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram