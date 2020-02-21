China's Hubei reports 411 new coronavirus cases, reversing decline

BEIJING: China's central Hubei province had 411 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday (Feb 20), the province's health commission said on Friday, up from 349 cases a day earlier.

The uptick in cases reversed three days of declines, although the number was still the lowest since Jan 26. It brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,442, and the total in the country to nearly 75,000.



The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,144 as of the end of Thursday, up by 115 from the previous day.



The number of new confirmed cases in the provincial capital of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, stood at 319, down from 615 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 28.

Wuhan reported 99 new deaths, up from 88 on Wednesday. A total of 1,684 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

China said on Thursday it has again changed the method of counting patients with COVID-19 and will now include only those diagnosed by sophisticated laboratory testing.

It is the second time in just eight days that the country has revised its criteria - a move that could muddle statistics and complicate efforts to track the spread of the illness.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that while the drop in new coronavirus cases in China is encouraging, infections outside the country could still spread.

"We are encouraged by this trend but this is no time for complacency," the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing in Geneva.

To date, 25 other countries have reported 1,076 cases to WHO, including five in the latest affected, Iran, he said.



Tedros noted that the total was very low compared to nearly 75,000 inside China, but added: "That may not stay the same for long."

