China's Hubei province reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China's central Hubei province had 630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday (Feb 22), the province's health commission said on Sunday, up from 366 new cases the previous day.



That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.



The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,346 as of the end of Saturday, up by 96 from the previous day.



The vast majority of the deaths were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.



China had reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, but the World Health Organization's warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries.



"Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.



Italy announced a ban on people entering or leaving new coronavirus hotspots as the number of infections in the country rose sharply to 79 on Saturday, with two deaths.

Authorities have also ordered the postponement of three Serie A football matches in the Lombardy and Veneto region.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

