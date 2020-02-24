China postpones parliament for first time in decades over COVID-19

BEIJING: China decided Monday (Feb 24) to postpone the annual meeting of its parliament due in March for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country fights to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress will decide on a new date later, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The deadly COVID-19 has killed more than 2,400 people in China and infected more than 76,500.



Multiple provinces have reported zero new infections for several days in a row, even as the situation continues to worsen within Hubei and outside of China.



China on Monday announced it has allocated 99.5 billion yuan (US$14.16 billion) for curbing the outbreak.



