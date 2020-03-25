Malaysia reports 16th COVID-19 death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded another COVID-19-related fatality on Tuesday (Mar 24), bringing the death toll in the country to 16.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 75-year-old Malaysian man with a history of chronic illness was the 1,334th COVID-19 confirmed case.

He said the senior citizen had shown symptoms five days before being admitted to Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital on Mar 16 and was transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on Mar 18.



“The patient’s health deteriorated and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to receive respiratory aid.

“He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 21 and was pronounced dead at 7.40pm Tuesday. The source of his COVID-19 infection is still under investigation," Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia had earlier on Tuesday reported 106 new coronavirus cases, taking the national total to 1,624 - the highest in Southeast Asia.



