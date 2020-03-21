Malaysia reports fourth COVID-19 death, patient had attended religious gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported its fourth fatality related to COVID-19 on Saturday (Mar 21).



In a Twitter update, Malaysia's health ministry said that Case 238, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, had died on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, who was part of the tabligh (religious) rally held at Sri Petaling mosque between Feb 27 and Mar 1, was admitted to Melaka Hospital on Mar 12.

The ministry also reported 153 new positive cases, bringing the total number to 1,183.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new cases, 90 are related to the religious rally.

As of Mar 21, 37 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit. A total of 19 staff members of the Ministry of Health, as well as five private healthcare workers, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Citing Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Director-General of Health, the ministry said that 500 homeless people in Kuala Lunpur will be tested for the virus​​​​​​​.

"We expect the number of cases to rise next week and urge the tabligh members involved to come for screening," the ministry quoted Dr Noor Hisham.

"Patients' identities cannot be revealed without their permission."

The ministry also reported that 27 more cases have been cured of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 114.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram