Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Jul 22, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the country's first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday (Mar 7).

Earlier in the day, the nation's health officials said the new coronavirus recorded its first case of local transmission, and called for measures to contain its spread.

Duterte has agreed to declare a health emergency following the latest development, Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and a close aide of the president, told reporters. 

Source: Reuters/ic

