South Korea reports 87 new coronavirus cases, total 8,652

SEOUL: South Korea reported 87 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Mar 20), bringing the country's total to 8,652, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.



The daily tally for new infections has been trending downward over the past week, despite a slight uptick on Thursday as small-scale outbreaks continued to emerge across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, South Korea started stricter border checks for all arrivals from overseas to prevent new cases of coronavirus coming into the country.



The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called the new coronavirus an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the pandemic soared past 200,000.

Worldwide fatalities topped 8,000 and more deaths have now been recorded in Europe, the new virus epicentre, than in Asia since the outbreak first emerged in China in December.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram