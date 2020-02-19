COVID-19: Thailand plans steps to help virus-hit economy this month: Finance minister

BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing new measures to help the economy cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The new measures - which the cabinet is expected to vote on this month - will be substantial enough to boost consumption, tourism and other economic activity, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The government has sufficient fiscal and financial tools to handle economic problems in the short term, he said.

He also said government spending should start in April after the passage of a delayed 3.2 trillion baht (US$102.63 billion) budget bill.