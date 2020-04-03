COVID-19: Malaysia records 217 new cases and 3 additional deaths

COVID-19: Malaysia records 217 new cases and 3 additional deaths

Health workers in protective suits work in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic in Ku
Health workers in protective suits work in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic, during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 23, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)
By D Kanyakumari
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (Apr 3), bringing the total number of people tested positive to 3,333.

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference that an additional three deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 53.

“Of the 217 that tested positive, 58 cases are related to the mass religious gathering that took place at Sri Petaling.

“As of 12pm on Friday, 108 people were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, 54 of whom require the ventilator,” he said.

He said 60 more people had recovered. In total, 827 people have now recovered from the disease.

On the three deaths, Dr Noor Hisham explained that two cases, that of an 84-year old woman and a 73-year old man were related to non-communicable diseases such as heart condition and diabetes.

“As for the 52-year old who had no underlying health issues, he was just late in seeking treatment,” he added.

A worker sprays disinfectant at a mosque, which is closed during the movement control order due to
A worker sprays disinfectant at a mosque, which is closed during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/Files

RELIGIOUS GATHERING CONTINUES TO BE MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR FOR NEW CASES

As of Friday, 1,465 out of the 3,333 cases were related to a religious gathering held between Feb 27 and Mar 1.

A total of around 16,000 people had attended the gathering which was held in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

“The ministry has so far screened 19,032 people. Samples were taken from 15,970 people where 1,465 tested positive and 10,213 tested negative," Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that approximately 4,292 people have yet to be tested, and the ministry is working towards getting all of them screened.

When asked about reasons for the delay, he explained that many of them were overseas either in Indonesia, India or elsewhere.

He noted that the cases linked to the religious gathering had contributed to 50 per cent of the cases in Selangor state.

“If you look at Selangor, there are a total of 600 cases, of that 300 cases are related to the Tabligh (religious gathering),” he said.

Source: CNA/kd(aw)

