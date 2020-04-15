Close to 15,000 detained for defying movement control order in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Close to 15,000 individuals have been held in Malaysia for violating movement curbs put in place on Mar 18, criminal investigations department director Huzir Mohamed said on Wednesday (Apr 15).



Out of the 14,922 people who have been detained, 5,830 have been charged in court and are serving their sentence, he said.

Police also detected six individuals who were repeat offenders of the movement control order (MCO), Huzir said.

“We are tracking down these repeat violators. We will not hesitate to take sterner actions against those who continued to defy the order.

“Apart from that, offenders under phase three would no longer be issued compound fines and individuals arrested would straight be charged in court,” he said at a press conference.

He said police would continue to open investigation papers and bring MCO violators to the deputy public prosecutor to be charged.



“Why are we doing this? This is because many are still not complying with the MCO when this should not be happening,” he said.

Huzir advised the Malaysian public to continue adhering to the MCO under its third phrase - which will last until Apr 28 - to ensure that the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control as soon as possible.



