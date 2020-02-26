Elderly man in Tokyo dies after catching COVID-19: Public broadcaster

TOKYO: An man in his 80s died in Tokyo on Wednesday (Feb 26) after catching the COVID-19, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said, citing a government source.

This was Japan's third fatality from the coronavirus, excluding those who were on the cruise ship "Diamond Princess", NHK said.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said it will hold a press conference at 1200 GMT (8pm Singapore time).

There are a total of 164 reported cases in Japan, with another 691 cases and four fatalities from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battled to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled.



