12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Twelve new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Malaysia on Tuesday (Mar 10), bringing the country’s total to 129.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the positive cases include patients under investigation, close contacts and Malaysians and their non-citizen family members who were evacuated from China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, 25 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital, including the 87th case.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visited the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), where he was briefed on the current status of COVID-19 infections.

Also present during the visit was Chief Secretary to the Government, Zuki Ali, and representatives of other related agencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the visit, the Prime Minister chaired a COVID-19 coordination meeting.

“The Malaysian government will continue to enhance existing capacity in various ministries and agencies as part of preparedness, in the event that the COVID-19 situation worsens.

“This includes increasing human resources, laboratory facilities, health clinics and hospitals required in the treatment of COVID-19 cases,” the statement said.

It added that the government was planning to make Hospital Sungai Buloh a specialist hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 cases, while the Health Ministry was collaborating with the private sector to address the coronavirus situation.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram