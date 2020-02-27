South Korea reports 334 additional coronavirus cases, raising total to 1,595

SEOUL: South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday (Feb 27), raising the total tally to 1,595, the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan 20.



Of the new cases, 307 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the centre of the outbreak is located, the KCDC said in its statement.



No new deaths had occurred, the KCDC said in a statement, with the toll remaining at 12.



US-SOUTH KOREA JOINT MILITARY EXERCISES POSTPONED

Forthcoming joint military exercises between South Korea and the US have been postponed over the outbreak, the two countries announced on Thursday.

The decision was made after Seoul declared its highest "severe" alert level over the virus, Combined Forces Command said in a statement, adding the combined command post-training had been postponed "until further notice".



The United States has 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it against the nuclear-armed North, many of them based south of Seoul at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek - Washington's biggest overseas military facility.

The security allies have previously scaled back their annual joint military exercises significantly to facilitate nuclear talks with Pyongyang - which condemns such drills as preparations for an invasion - but a command coordination exercise had been planned for this spring.



