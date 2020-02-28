South Korea COVID-19 cases pass 2,000, number expected to rise further: Authorities

SEOUL: South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Feb 28), taking its total - the highest in the world outside China - to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu - the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea - and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further deaths keeping the toll at 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea's total is expected to increase further after checks began on more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult that is linked to around half of the country's cases.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on Feb 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu - South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million - before being diagnosed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said the city's total could reach as many as 3,000 in the coming days as more test results on Shincheonji members come through, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

"The next one week will be the tipping point," he said.



The coronavirus, which originated in China, has rapidly spread to more than 40 other countries and territories.



China's central Hubei province had 318 new confirmed cases on Friday, down from 409 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 24.



That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.



Countries including the United States have issued travel advisories urging citizens to "reconsider travel" to South Korea.

Both US and South Korean forces postponed a joint drill on Thursday, after Seoul declared its highest "severe" alert level over the virus.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram