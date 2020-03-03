South Korea reports 600 new COVID-19 infections, 3 more deaths

SEOUL: South Korea reported 600 new COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total to 4,812 cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday (Mar 3).

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus also saw a spike as three more people died. In total, 34 people in South Korea have died from the deadly virus.



The global death toll has topped 3,100, with casualties in China, Iran and the United States. On Monday, the number of COVID-19 deaths rose to six in the US, all in the state of Washington, officials said.

South Korea has the highest number of infections outside China.

Half of South Korea's cases are linked to a sect whose leader apologised on Monday for the spread of the disease.

Seoul's city government have asked prosecutors to press murder charges against him for failing to cooperate in efforts to contain the virus.

The virus has now infected nearly 90,000 people with cases in more than 60 countries.

