South Korea reports 438 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SEOUL: South Korea reported 438 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Mar 5), bringing the country's total to 5,766, according to local media.



The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the disease were reported, bringing the total to 35.



The US military command in South Korea also reported two new cases, for a total of six cases in soldiers, employees or people related to the roughly 28,500 troops stationed in the country.



Health officials expect the number of new cases to be high for the near future as they complete the testing of more than 200,000 members of a fringe Christian group, as well as thousands of other suspected cases from smaller clusters.



At least 92 countries, including Singapore, have imposed some form of entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency.



COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus which emerged from China late last year to spread around the world. China reported 31 more deaths on Thursday, taking the country's overall toll past 3,000, with the number of new infections slightly increasing.

China's National Health Commission also reported 139 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409.



