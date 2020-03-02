COVID-19: South Korea postpones opening of all schools by two weeks

SEOUL: South Korea will postpone the start of all schools' new semester by two weeks to Mar 23, education minister Yoo Eun-hae told a briefing on Monday (Mar 2).

"Two weeks are essential for the coronavirus outbreak to ease," said Yoo.

She said the ministry will provide digital textbooks and online classes so that the students can avoid any study gap.

South Korea reported 599 new coronavirus cases Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China to 4,335.

Four more people had died, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the toll to 22.

