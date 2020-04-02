Thailand reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,875 cases, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday (Apr 2).

There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15 deaths, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Last week, Thailand barred entry into the kingdom, enacting sweeping emergency powers in a bid to stem the local spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, which stopped short of a full lockdown after days of vacillation by the government, are a hammer blow to the country's vital tourism sector.

The Royal Gazette announced last Wednesday night that authorities would "close all checkpoints and gates" for its land borders, while entry by air and ship will also be halted.

Diplomats and returning Thais who have health certificates will still be allowed to return.

The state of emergency will continue until Apr 30.



