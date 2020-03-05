Thailand reports four new COVID-19 cases, total 47
BANGKOK: Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 47 since January, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control said in a news conference on Thursday (Mar 5).
The new cases include a 29 year-old Italian man who arrived in Thailand on Mar 1 and was diagnosed with the virus at a hospital in Chonburi province on Mar 2.
The second case is a 42 year-old Thai male office worker who returned from Italy on Mar 2 and was diagnosed with the virus on Mar 3 in a Chonburi hospital.
The third is a 22 year-old Chinese male student who was screened with symptoms while in transit at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport while traveling from Iran to China.
The fourth case is a 20 year-old Thai male student who arrived from Iran on Feb 27 and was diagnosed with the virus in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Mar 2.
Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality, 31 patients have recovered and returned home, while 15 are still being treated in hospitals.
