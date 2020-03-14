Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 82

Asia

Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 82

A man sprays disinfectant inside a currency exchange office as prevention after the coronavirus out
A man sprays disinfectant inside a currency exchange office as prevention after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Mar 14), bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 82, health officials said.

Among the new COVID-19 cases is a 63-year-old woman who had close contact with a patient infected with the virus, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health. 

READ: Manila to undergo curfew, mall closures as coronavirus deaths rise to eight

READ: Jakarta closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Four other new cases reported on Saturday are from the same family. One of them is a 57-year-old woman who had visited Japan. 

Her daughter, 30, also tested positive for the virus and also reported that one of her friends had visited South Korea. ‬‪The older woman's 33-year-old Japanese son-in-law and four-year-old grandchild are also infected with COVID-19. 

READ: Children less sick from COVID-19, but may still spread the coronavirus, say experts

Other newly-confirmed patients include a Thai woman, 20, who visited Japan and a 41-year-old Thai actor.

As of Saturday, 46 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 35 have been discharged. 1 person has died. 

Additional reporting by Pichayada Promchertchoo.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/Reuters/dl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark