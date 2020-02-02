Cricket: Bumrah bowls India to T20 series sweep against New Zealand

MOUT MAUNGANUI: A dramatic New Zealand collapse in which six wickets fell for 25 runs gave India a seven-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (Feb 2) to sweep the series.

Jasprit Bumrah led the rout to finish with the impressive figures of three for 12 off his four overs.

New Zealand had looked on track to get a consolation win with senior batsman Ross Taylor, celebrating his 100th Twenty20 international, leading the chase to reel in India's 163 for three.

Taylor made 53 and Tim Seifert an even 50 as they put on 99 for the fourth wicket.

With 45 balls remaining, New Zealand were three for 116 and needed 48 to win, but when Seifert went for 50 India reasserted their dominance.

By the start of the last over New Zealand had been reduced to nine for 143 and although Ish Sodhi belted two sixes India retained control.

The tourists' celebrations however were mixed with concern for Rohit Sharma who was unbeaten on 60 when he was forced to retire hurt with a calf injury.

New Zealand made a disastrous start to their run chase losing three for 17 off the first 20 deliveries.

Martin Guptill was given out lbw to Bumrah in the second over and walked without seeking a review while replays showed the ball would have gone over the stumps.

Colin Munro was bowled by Washington Sundar in the next over and six balls later Tom Bruce was run out without scoring.

Taylor and Seifert set about restoring the innings and when they smacked 34 off Shivam Dube in the 10th over -- with two sixes and a four each, plus a single for Seifert and an extra run from a no ball -- the momentum was firmly in New Zealand's favour.

But Seifert's dismissal triggered a collapse that New Zealand could not recover from.

Sharma was India's stand-in captain with Virat Kohli rested after leading his side to victory in the first four matches.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India lost Sanju Samson for two in the second over.

Sharma put on 88 with KL Rahul (45) for the second wicket and had added 42 with Shreyas Iyer before he was injured.

Iyer was unbeaten on 33 at the close with Manish Pandey on 11.

The teams start the first of a three-match one-day international series in Hamilton on Wednesday.