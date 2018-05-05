Crowds at opposition rallies? 'Silent majority' with BN, says Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the large turnout at opposition rallies, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Saturday (May 5) he feels confident the tide has turned in favour of the Barisan Nasional.

“I have to tell you honestly we are very comfortable with the support, the silent majority is with us especially the Chinese voters - they have moved back to support us," he said. "Now it’s a matter of getting closer to them to win the hearts and minds of the middle ground," he said.



A five-term member of parliament, Ahmad Zahid is popular in his home constituency of Bagan Datuk, but the rising influence of the opposition saw his vote margin trimmed from more than 10,000 in 2004 to just over 2,000 votes in 2013.



When asked about the huge turnouts at opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan's rallies, DPM Ahmad Zahid shrugged.

“They may try, this is democracy, a bigger turnout is good for them but whether it will translate into vote let's see on May 9,“ he said, referring to the polling day.

Ahmad Zahid, 65, was unfazed by ex-UMNO ministers Rafidah Aziz and Daim Zainuddin banding together to support the opposition led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.



“Whatever they are doing now, it's overtaken by events, they belong to yesteryears' generation," he said.

He added that disciplinary action will be taken against all former United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) ministers who fought against the party in this election.



UMNO VETERANS EXPELLED

Daim Zainuddin shares a lighter moment with fellow former UMNO minister Rafidah Aziz.



UMNO has expelled two party veterans and placed another under investigation.

Secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said that Daim and Rafidah were sacked on Friday for supporting the political opposition and criticising UMNO.

He also said that another party veteran and former minister, Dr Rais Yatim, 76, was under investigation.

Former finance minister Daim has publicly voiced his support for Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is standing as an opposition candidate in Langkawi. The 80-year-old also appeared at Pakatan Harapan events and campaigned for them.​​​​​​​

He served as finance minister under Dr Mahathir twice – from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2001, according to The Star.



Rafidah, 74, was formerly Wanita UMNO chief and minister of international trade and industry. She had put up a lengthy Facebook post on May 1 telling Malaysians to vote for the opposition coalition.

Tengku Adnan said the letters of expulsion were sent to Daim and Rafidah as provided for in the party constitution.

“When she (Rafidah) went on stage at an opposition rally, I immediately asked for the letter of expulsion to be sent to her, as well as to Tun Daim,” he said to reporters after a look at the early voting at the Putrajaya District Police headquarters.

Tengku Adnan, who is also BN secretary-general, said it was sad that these UMNO veterans had supported the opposition and criticised the government.

"When they were with us, all of us supported them. It is not that they did not have problems. All of them had problems. We have abided by the principle of loyalty to leaders and adhered to the instructions of our leaders."

