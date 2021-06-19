Crowds gather for hearing of two Apple Daily executives on national security charge

HONG KONG: Crowds gathered outside a Hong Kong court early on Saturday (Jun 19) ahead of a hearing for two executives of newspaper Apple Daily charged under the city's sweeping national security law, in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, were among five Apple Daily executives arrested on Thursday when 500 police raided the outlet's newsroom, which authorities described as a "crime scene."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both are charged with collusion with foreign powers, raising alarm over media freedoms in the financial hub as authorities intensify a crackdown under the contentious legislation.

The other three, chief operating officer Chow Tat-kuen, deputy chief editor Chan Puiman and chief executive editor Cheung Chi-wai, were released on bail late on Friday, according to Apple Daily.

An activist holding a copy of Apple Daily newspaper protests outside a court in Hong Kong on Jun 19, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens of supporters were queuing to get seats in court on Saturday morning, including many former and current employees of Apple Daily, a popular 26-year-old paper.

Some held yellow umbrellas or wore Apple Daily T-shirts saying, "No fear, fight on."

"I already left Apple Daily due to personal and safety reasons," said Chan, 37, a former Apple Daily reporter.

"I hope the two being charged can think about themselves first. They also have their families. I worked with them before. We are like friends."

Advertisement

A staff member, who gave her surname as Chang, said she and many other Apple Daily employees treat "every day like it is our last" working for the paper.

"At first, authorities said the national security law would only target a tiny number of people," she told AFP.

"But what has happened showed us that is nonsense," she added.

Activists holding a copy of Apple Daily newspaper and banner protest outside a court in Hong Kong on Jun 19, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

Another staff reporter, who gave her first name as Theresa, said she felt Apple Daily's legal troubles were a warning shot.

"I think what has happened to Apple Daily today can eventually happen to every other news outlet in the city," she said.

"Right now, you can be charged with NSL because of a word or a speech that they didn't like. It’s a big regression,” Lo, 29, a reader.

The national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 on the former British colony has brought an authoritarian tone to most aspects of life in Hong Kong, including education and arts.

It punishes what Beijing broadly refers to as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Police said dozens of the newspaper's articles were suspected of violating the national security law - the first time media articles have been cited as potentially falling foul of the legislation.

The arrests and scale of the Apple Daily raid have been criticised by Western nations, global rights groups, press associations and the chief UN spokesperson for human rights.

Apple Daily and its listed publisher Next Digital have come under increasing pressure since their owner, pro-democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, was arrested last year under the legislation.

Lai, whose assets have been frozen under the security law, is already in jail for taking part in unauthorised assemblies and awaiting trial in his national security case.

As investigations into Apple Daily and its senior executives ramp up, some employees and observers have expressed deepening concern over the newspaper's future.

Since the law was imposed by Beijing in June last year, more than 100 people have been arrested, with most denied bail.